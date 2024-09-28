Texas State Receives Verbal Offer From Mountain West, Interest From Pac-12
Texas State appears primed to become the next shoe to drop in college football's conference realignment.
The Bobcats, currently of the Sun Belt conference, have received a verbal offer to join the Mountain West, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Bobcats have also received interest from the newly constructed Pac-12, but have yet to receive any sort of formal offer.
A decision on Texas State's future is expected in the coming days.
The Mountain West is currently stuck on six full-time members after Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State all accepted invitations to join the Pac-12. The conference needs eight full-time members to continue forward. A Texas State addition would put the conference just one school short of continuing to be recognized as a league once Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State officially depart.
Texas State has been playing at the FBS level since 2012, when it joined the Western Athletic Conference. It has been a member of the Sun Belt since July of '13.