Texas Tech Reveals New Football Jerseys Under Partnership With Adidas, Patrick Mahomes
Texas Tech will enter the 2024-25 season with new gear.
After being partnered with Under Armour since 2009, the Red Raiders are starting a new 10-year partnership with Adidas effective July 1, the sides announced. The collaboration makes Adidas the official footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory provider for the university.
The football team, which had been outfitted by Under Armour since 2006, is among the first of Texas Tech's programs to have new jerseys unveiled under the Adidas partnership. Check them out.
Former Red Raider and current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been an Adidas partner since 2017 and helped bring the new partnership to fruition, took to social media to celebrate the new uniforms. As part of the collaboration, Mahomes's 'Gladiator' logo is being featured on co-branded Adidas Texas Tech apparel available for purchase.
Mahomes, who played both football and baseball in Lubbock, was the first to reveal the news of Texas Tech becoming an Adidas school by recreating a shirt he wore to a Red Raider basketball game in 2019. The brand continued that theme by "ripping off the tape" to commemorate the first day of its new partnership.
Beyond new uniforms and footwear, Texas Tech athletes will also have the opportunity to join Adidas' NIL ambassador network, which allows athletes at all Division-I Adidas partner schools to earn a percentage of sales they drive for products and campaigns. To date, over 12,000 students have participated in and profited from the network.
While the uniforms for all Red Raider programs will be revealed in the coming months, Texas Tech football will first sport its new look when the team faces Abilene Christian on Aug. 31 in Lubbock.