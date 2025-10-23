Texas Tech Makes QB Decision for Saturday's Game vs. Oklahoma State
No. 14 Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday on the road against Arizona State, as the Red Raiders competed without starting quarterback Behren Morton.
Morton will be available in an emergency role on Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, but will not start, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Backup quarterback Will Hammond will start once again in Morton's place.
Morton, who has been dealing with a hyperextended knee that he initially injured in the team's opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has been in and out of the lineup throughout the season with the ailment. Last Saturday was the first start for the backup Hammond, who completed 22 of his 37 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in the 22-19 loss.
The Red Raiders are more than five touchdown favorites on Saturday against the 1-6 Cowboys, so another down week for Morton makes sense so that he is as healthy as possible for the season's stretch run.