Texas vs. Arizona State Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake

Everything you need to know ahead of the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal of New Year's Day at the Peach Bowl.

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns are looking to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns are looking to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinal. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns, fresh off a first-round victory over the Clemson Tigers, will face the No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl. This will be Arizona State's first game since the Big 12 title in early December, so it'll be a full month between games for the Sun Devils after they earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

What's at Stake in Texas vs. Arizona State?

The winner of the Peach Bowl will move one step closer to the national championship game. The winner of Texas vs. Arizona State will face the winner of the Rose Bowl between No. 8 seed Ohio State and No. 1 seed Oregon. The semifinal featuring the two winners will take place in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona State Live

The Peach Bowl between Texas and Arizona State will be broadcast live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on ABC and ESPN with the commentary team of Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color), Katie George and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporters).

Check out the full menu of options below for the telecast:

Channel

Broadcast

ESPN

Main Feed

ABC

Main Feed

ESPN2

Command Center

ESPNU

SkyCast

SEC Network

Texas Radio Feed

There are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV and others will have the coverage as well with the purchase of a streaming plan.

What Time Does Texas vs. Arizona State Kickoff?

As it does for the other two quarterfinals of the day, ESPN/ABC have the television rights for the Peach Bowl. Here are the kickoff times by time zone:

Time Zone

Start Time

Eastern

1 p.m.

Central

Noon

Mountain

11 a.m.

Pacific

10 a.m.

