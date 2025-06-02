SI

Three Heisman Winners Highlight Ballot for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame

There is no shortage of star power on the upcoming College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Mike McDaniel

Former Auburn star Cam Newton is on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.
Three Heisman Trophy winners highlight the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation released the ballot on Monday for the 2026 class with Auburn's Cam Newton, Baylor's Robert Griffin III and Alabama's Mark Ingram all eligible at the top of the ballot for the first time.

All three made college football history in their own way. Newton became the third player in FBS history to throw for 20 touchdowns and rush for 20 touchdowns in a season. He would go on to lead the Tigers to a national championship.

Ingram became Alabama's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner when he took home the award in 2009 following a 1,658-yard, 20-touchdown season.

Griffin was one of college football's most electrifying players in 2011 for one of the best offenses in the country at Baylor. Griffin led the FBS in points responsible for that season en route to capturing the award.

In addition to the Heisman-winning trio at the top of the ballot, current Tennessee coach (and former Oklahoma Heisman winner at quarterback) Josh Heupel, Oklahoma State wide receiver Dez Bryant, Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald, Syracuse's Marvin Harrison and Florida State's Peter Warrick are some of the other notables.

In total, 79 players and nine coaches are eligible from the FBS, as well as 100 players and 35 coaches from the lower levels of college football.

