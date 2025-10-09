Jets and Raiders Replace Their QBs in SI’s Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 college football season is entering the halfway point, and a quarter of NFL teams have one or fewer wins. The ingredients for NFL draft season are firmly in place.
Preseason polls have changed dramatically—three of the top four teams are unranked after six weeks—and so have summer big boards. Several highly-ranked quarterbacks have played their way out of the first round, while others have turned summer skepticism into validated belief.
And there’s still over a month and a half remaining in the regular season.
Amid the chaotic fluctuations and blend of conference and nonconference games, here’s Sports Illustrated’s first in-season 2026 mock draft.
The order was set by current records, with tiebreakers settled by strength of schedule.
1. New York Jets (0–5)
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Aaron Glenn is the first coach in Jets history to start his tenure 0–5. While Justin Fields is far from the only issue, New York needs better quarterback play. Moore, a redshirt sophomore, is one of several contenders to finish the season as QB1. The 6' 3", 206-pound Moore is athletic, has the arm talent to make every throw and creates explosive plays both inside and outside structure. Moore, 20, has proven he’s mature beyond his years—a necessary trait to survive with the Jets.
2. Cleveland Browns (1–4)
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Let’s wait to bury the Browns’ quarterback situation until the on-field verdict is too much to ignore. Cleveland, which selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round this past April, may be in the market again in 2026, but it needs to bolster its supporting cast. Fano has season-long starting experience at both tackle spots, and he’s a smooth, athletic blocker with a translatable skill set, no matter which side Cleveland uses him.
3. Baltimore Ravens (1–4)
Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
Baltimore’s record isn’t the only marker of its uncharacteristically slow start. The Ravens also have only six sacks in five games, tied for the second fewest in the NFL. Bain has been the most disruptive defender in college football this fall. The 6' 3", 275-pounder has the highest pass-rush grade (93.2) in the FBS among qualified players, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s second in total pressures (30). Bain’s blend of quickness and power would give Baltimore an immediate infusion of pass-rush juice.
4. Miami Dolphins (1–4)
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The Dolphins have significant issues on their offensive line, and Mauigoa can help—all while keeping relocation costs at the bare minimum. A three-year starter at right tackle, Mauigoa has the power, grip strength and short-area quickness to stick at right tackle—Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside—or kick inside. The 6' 6", 335-pound Mauigoa has allowed two sacks but only five total pressures in five games this season, per Pro Football Focus, and he’s a brick wall in pass protection. Tagovailoa, assuming he’s still around, would certainly welcome his addition.
5. New Orleans Saints (1–4)
Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
The Saints’ 2025 draft class has delivered impressive early returns, but New Orleans needs another in 2026. Through five weeks, Spencer Rattler has done enough to create optimism, and the Saints have room to upgrade around him. However, New Orleans also has holes that need to be patched in its defensive line. Faulk has a tantalizing 6' 6", 285-pound build with tremendous length, instincts and athleticism. He can play inside and out, and he’s proficient at discarding blockers. Named one of Auburn’s four captains as a junior, Faulk has the traits and intangibles to be a cornerstone pass rusher.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (1–4)
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Las Vegas’s big offseason swing for quarterback Geno Smith hasn’t yet paid dividends, as Smith has thrown an NFL-leading nine interceptions. The Raiders owe Smith $18.5 million guaranteed in 2026, but there are no further cap implications should they part ways after this season. Sellers, an uber-talented redshirt sophomore, has endured an up-and-down campaign, but he has the best physical tools of any passer in the prospective quarterback pool. At 6' 3" and 240 pounds, Sellers has a strong arm, explosive athleticism and playmaking ability. Perhaps the Raiders will swing for the fences once again.
7. Tennessee Titans (1–4)
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
While 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward has ridden the ever-common rookie rollercoaster, it’s evident Tennessee needs to put more playmakers around him. The Titans would benefit from addressing their offensive line, but there are no other blockers worthy of top-10 selections still on the board. Tyson is a stellar consolation prize. The leader in the WR1 clubhouse, Tyson has the route nuance to create separation, the ball skills to finish difficult catches, and the post-catch playmaking to maximize his other strengths.
8. New York Giants (1–4)
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Giants will learn plenty about 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart this season, but any lessons gleaned the rest of the way home will come without a legitimate top target due to Malik Nabers’s season-ending knee injury. Even if Nabers was healthy, New York lacks a potent complementary target to reduce the attention on its star pass catcher. Lemon has been amongst college football’s best offensive weapons, ranking top 15 nationally, with 35 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a tremendous route runner with reliable hands, and he pairs with Ja’Kobi Lane to give USC an elite receiver duo—something he could continue with Nabers in the NFL.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (2–3)
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Cincinnati has long needed help on its interior defensive line, and Woods is the best bet in a class short on first-round options. The 6' 3", 310-pounder is strong at the point of attack, and he has quick, busy hands. The Bengals are No. 25 in rushing yards allowed per game, and Woods—who has 11 stops and an 83.7 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus—is an immediate upgrade. Woods hasn’t recorded a sack and is credited with only six total pressures, prompting his slide from the top five this summer. However, his collection of size, strength, athleticism and scheme versatility warrants an early pick.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (2–3)
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Travis Kelce has been a Pro Bowler in 10 consecutive seasons, but he nearly retired after the 2024 season and is in the last year of his contract with the Chiefs. Sadiq is a strong replacement. The 6' 3", 245-pounder has a well-rounded skill set: He’s a quality blocker with the athleticism, hands and run-after-catch instincts to hit explosive plays in the pass game; he’s had receptions of 20-plus yards in each of the Ducks’ five games.
11. Carolina Panthers (2–3)
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Panthers are last in the NFL with five sacks, but they need help in the secondary, too. Terrell has quick feet, loose hips and a speedy mental trigger, which helps him stay in phase and force incompletions. Across 24 targets, he’s allowed just 14 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown, per PFF, while recording six pass breakups. The 5' 11", 180-pound Terrell would be a quality complement to Jaycee Horn and would get to face his brother, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, twice each year as NFC South rivals.
12. Houston Texans (2–3)
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Houston has holes on both the interior and exterior of its offensive line, and Proctor, metaphorically speaking, may be big enough to mask both. The 6' 7", 366-pounder has only played left tackle at Alabama, and he’ll likely stick there as a professional. After a slow start to his junior season, Proctor has turned the corner, delivering strong outings against Georgia and Vanderbilt to put himself back in the top-15 conversation. He battles natural athletic disadvantages due to his size, and he occasionally struggles with technique and balance in pass protection. Still, Proctor is a mauler with enough short-area quickness to be a dominant run blocker early in his NFL career.
13. Arizona Cardinals (2–3)
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Arizona has little financial commitment next year to running back James Conner, who sustained a season-ending foot injury in Week 3, and his replacement, Trey Benson, is battling injuries, too. The Cardinals need help in the backfield, and Love is a step in the right direction. The 6' 0", 214-pounder is big, strong, fast and has tremendous contact balance. He’s also a potent pass catcher who can be a three-down bell-cow at the next level.
14. Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Among nonquarterbacks, Reese has been the biggest riser during the first month and a half this season. The 6' 4", 243-pounder is a dynamic blitzer with tremendous closing speed, and he has sideline-to-sideline range at the second level. Reese has registered three sacks, and he’s capable of defeating blockers with quickness and nuance—he’s a legitimate threat off the edge, coupled with being the best pure linebacker in the draft. Reese is a uniquely dominant player.
15. Los Angeles Rams from Atlanta Falcons (2–2)
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
No matter if Matthew Stafford returns for 2026, the Rams, with two first-round picks thanks to a draft-day trade with the Falcons in April, should be thinking about quarterbacks. The 6' 5", 225-pound Mendoza may go much earlier than No. 14, with his combination of size, arm talent, toughness and accuracy building the profile of a potential No. 1 pick. But the Rams shouldn’t hesitate if Mendoza slips. He’s been among college football’s most efficient passers, and the strides he’s made within Indiana’s offense from spring to fall inspire confidence that he can quickly adapt to an NFL system.
16. Chicago Bears (2–2)
T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
The Bears have only five sacks in their first four games, and their pass rush rotation lacks depth and high-end talent behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. Parker, the No. 1 player on Sports Illustrated’s summer big board, hasn’t produced to the level expected of him this season. But the 6' 3", 260-pound Parker is powerful, has efficient hands and rushes with a nuanced attack, a strong foundation to build upon at the next level.
17. Washington Commanders (3–2)
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Downs is a bit of an anomaly, as he’ll likely finish as a consensus top-five prospect but may slide on draft day due to size—he’s 6' 0" and 205 pounds—and position value. A chess piece on the back end who’s best in the box, Downs is fluid, athletic, instinctive and plenty capable in coverage. The Commanders’ defense has several quality pieces, including second-year nickel Mike Sainristil and rookie corner Trey Amos. Downs has the talent and versatility to be a strong part of a young core.
18. Los Angeles Rams (3–2)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Rams surprisingly opted against drafting a cornerback in 2025, and while their 2026 draft plans will likely include a quarterback, they have the luxury of owning two picks currently projected in the top 20. McCoy hasn’t played this season due to a torn ACL sustained in January, but when he’s healthy, he’s perhaps the most talented corner in the draft. McCoy is slender but loose, quick-footed and has good eyes in coverage. He had four interceptions last season and figures to impress with his athletic testing during the predraft process.
19. New England Patriots (3–2)
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
New England’s signature win over the Bills on Sunday night proved that Drake Maye is well on his way to becoming its franchise quarterback, and Stefon Diggs still has plenty left in the tank. Diggs caught 10 of Maye’s 22 completions, while no other Patriot grabbed more than three passes. New England would benefit from a complementary wideout capable of eventually succeeding Diggs as Maye’s top target, and Ohio State’s receiver pipeline has proven to be a sound bet. The 6' 3", 195-pound Tate is smooth, lanky and explosive with quality ball skills.
20. Denver Broncos (3–2)
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Broncos need to add speed and athleticism to the middle of their defense, which is Hill’s calling card. Hill, who stands 6' 3" and 238 pounds, has a similar skill set to Reese in that he’s a rangy, explosive linebacker with pass-rush productivity—he had 7.5 sacks in 2024. Dre Greenlaw’s return from injury will help Denver’s defense, but Greenlaw’s health concerns are piling up, and Alex Singleton, who’s struggled this season, will be a free agent in the spring. Linebacker is a logical need, and Hill is a viable fit.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (3–2)
Connor Lew, C, Auburn
Justin Herbert has been sacked 16 times in five games, tied for the third-most in the NFL. The Chargers have to protect their 27-year-old franchise quarterback, and an upgrade is necessary at center, where Bradley Bozeman’s Pro Football Focus grade of 49.5 ranks 45th of 48 qualified centers. Lew is the draft’s best center, pairing athleticism and physicality with toughness, intelligence and body control.
22. Minnesota Vikings (3–2)
A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
Minnesota is tied for the eighth-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 132.2 rushing yards per game. Washington is strong and physical at the point of attack, using his 6' 3", 330-pound frame to control blockers, occupy space and dominate the line of scrimmage as a run defender. He’s still raw as a pass rusher—he doesn’t have a sack this season and has tallied only three pressures, according to Pro Football Focus—but he’d give Minnesota an immediate upgrade in the run game.
23. Seattle Seahawks (3–2)
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Seahawks have the NFL’s eighth-worst pass defense, and starting cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen are scheduled to be free agents in the spring. Enter Delane, who transferred from Virginia Tech to LSU during the offseason and has been among college football’s best corners. The 6' 0", 190-pounder has four pass breakups and an interception this season, and he’s a confident, instinctive cover corner capable of thriving in both man and zone systems.
24. Dallas Cowboys from Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
Dallas is allowing 284.6 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL and over 20 yards clear of second place. The Cowboys are hoping for improved play from expensive corners Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland, and giving them additional help on the back line is a good place to start. Ramsey is fluid and instinctual, with good eyes and quality coverage skills. He’s played extensively at nickel corner this fall, adding to a deep, versatile repertoire that allows him to wear several hats in the secondary.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–1)
John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
Pittsburgh appears poised to find itself in a familiar position: needing to draft a quarterback but being in a less-than-ideal slot to do it. Mateer is a fine swing in the bottom fourth of the first round, should he still be on the board. Before breaking a bone in his throwing hand in Week 4, Mateer surged into the first-round conversation due to his arm talent, ability to thread tight windows and overall playmaking inside and outside of structure. He’ll get the chance to cement his first-round status when he returns, and his impressive four-game sample certainly makes it a realistic outcome.
26. Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars (4–1)
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Regardless of whether the Browns draft or use their first pick to build around a quarterback, they need to add more weapons. Bell hasn’t yet become a nationally recognized name, but he’s on pace to change that soon. The 6' 2", 220-pounder is one of the best run-after-catch receivers in the draft, and he’s smart with high-level ball skills. Across Louisville’s first two ACC games, Bell caught 22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He was an intriguing summer evaluation who’s taken his game to new heights this fall.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–1)
David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
Tampa Bay is tied for 18th in the league with 10 sacks, and none of its edge rushers have more than one sack. Bailey leads the FBS with 31 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s second in the Big 12 with 5.5 sacks. The 6' 3", 250-pounder is athletic and has powerful hands, but he’s also highly skilled with a nuanced rush plan. He projects as a disruptive edge presence, something the NFC South-leading Buccaneers currently lack.
28. Detroit Lions (4–1)
Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Detroit’s cornerback depth will be tested to finish the season, as starters D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold are on injured reserve, along with Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the team’s top backup. Depth aside, Arnold struggled in the first month of the season. Hood, who transferred from Colorado to Tennessee during the offseason, is ultra talented. The 6' 0", 195-pound redshirt sophomore has terrific ball skills—through the first four weeks, he ranked tied for eighth in the FBS with five pass breakups—and athleticism. He’s been a shutdown corner for the Volunteers with McCoy still working back from injury.
29. San Francisco 49ers (4–1)
Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
The 49ers’ rookie class has delivered promising returns, but the team’s pass rush still hasn’t made its mark. San Francisco has only six sacks, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. Nick Bosa’s season-ending knee injury certainly didn’t help, but the 49ers needed more pass-rush productivity nonetheless. The 6' 5", 265-pound Dennis-Sutton is athletic and fits the mold San Francisco targets up front. He has two sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and 16 pressures through five games this season.
30. Indianapolis Colts (4–1)
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Perhaps the NFL’s best surprise, the Daniel Jones–led Colts are rolling and appear to be legitimate contenders. Defensively, Indianapolis has a vacancy next to standout linebacker Zaire Franklin. Second-year pro Jaylon Carlies will fill the role upon his return from injured reserve, but Allen may be too good to pass up. The 6' 1", 235-pounder is smart, physical and as steady as they come. He has high-level recognition skills and could be a Day 1 starter on Sundays.
31. Philadelphia Eagles (4–1)
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Philadelphia’s offensive line has uncharacteristically struggled to start this season, and it could use upgrades to its interior. Ioane, a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, is the best pure guard in the draft. At 6' 4" and 328 pounds, Ioane is a physical blocker with a mauler’s mentality who can create holes in the run game. As a pass protector, Ioane hasn’t allowed a sack, much less a quarterback hit, across 150 pass-blocking snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
32. Buffalo Bills (4–1)
Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
The Bills’ pass rush isn’t generating consistent pressure, and third-round rookie defensive end Landon Jackson was a healthy scratch the first four weeks. Buffalo may have to turn to the draft for edge help once more, and Uiagalelei is a quality bet. The 6' 5", 272-pounder is quick, athletic and has efficient hands to defeat blocks. He’s recorded 18 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, to go along with four sacks and five tackles for loss. He blends quality physical traits with rush nuance, an encouraging combination for his next-level projection.