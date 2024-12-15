Travis Hunter Broke Down in Tears Addressing Father During Heisman Acceptance Speech
When Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy Saturday evening, the college football world stopped to applaud a truly electrifying player.
However, a man crucial to Hunter's journey was not present: his father, who did not travel to the ceremony in New York. As he accepted North American sports' most famous award, Hunter addressed his father directly.
"Dad, I love you," Hunter said, blinking back tears. "All the stuff you went through, man.... look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man. All the times you ain't get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games. From probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man, that means so much to me."
On Dec. 6, Hunter's father—Travis Hunter Sr.—told Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post that he knew his son was capable of greatness.
"I really don't feel no different because I always know he could win, if he put his mind to win," he said. "He's always had that... since he started playing football when he was four years old."
The younger Hunter indeed put his mind to success—and look where it got him.