Travis Hunter Shares Emotional Moment With Deion Sanders After Winning Heisman Trophy

The two shared a long embrace.

Liam McKeone

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening, writing into history his legendary achievements on both sides of the ball at Colorado this season. Among his supporters in attendance for the ceremony was, of course, his head coach at Jackson State and Colorado, Deion Sanders.

After his name was read aloud as the winner of the 2024 Heisman, Hunter shared a long embrace with Sanders. It was an emotional moment for both.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Hunter took a significant leap of faith by joining Sanders at Jackson State. Obviously, it worked out. He's a Heisman Trophy winner and will almost certainly go in the first few picks of the 2025 NFL draft.

Hunter's 2024 season will go in the books as one of the most remarkable in modern college football history; it is not only possible but quite likely we'll never again see a player with his talent play both sides of the ball. It's clear Hunter appreciates what his coach did for him, and their partnership will live on forever in Buffaloes lore. Along with that Heisman.

What a moment.

