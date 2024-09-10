Travis Hunter’s Heisman Chances Disappeared With Colorado’s Loss to Nebraska
The Colorado hype train derailed much earlier this season than last with the Buffaloes dropping their second game of the season to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Last year sports fans were treated to a full month of Deion Sanders being the next big thing, but this year the talk shows barely got a few segments out of the Buffaloes before tossing them to the side.
Remember last week when people were hyping up Travis Hunter as a Heisman hopeful despite the fact that only four non-quarterbacks have won the award this century and they all played for national championship winners or contenders? Even the most optimistic outlook for Colorado this year had them nowhere near the College Football Playoff.
No matter how great Hunter is or how well he actually plays this season, he never stood a chance. That's why FanDuel had him at +6000 to win the award over the summer. So when he had a great game in primetime in Week 1 and jumped up to +1500 it was ridiculous.
Perhaps its because he looked human on defense and even took a few plays off. It's unclear if Coach Prime has downgraded him from HIM status, but the media certainly has. After one bad game where he had 10 catches for 110 yards, he is back down to +5500 on FanDuel.
So say goodbye to videos like these:
There's no question Hunter is a tremendous player who will be a high pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But anyone trying to sell you a Heisman ticket with his name on it is just dishing out hot takes.