Travis Hunter Reveals What Number He'll Wear in the NFL Before He Pays for 12

The Colorado star sports the No. 12 in college, but knows he might not be able to carry that number over into the NFL.

Colorado star Travis Hunter is expected to be drafted high in the 2025 NFL draft after these past two standout years with the Buffaloes.

He sports No. 12 on the collegiate field, but that number is tricky to carry over to the NFL because of no one other than Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback wore No. 12 in all 23 years he played in the league, from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hunter is aware of this and admitted he's open to changing to a new number in the NFL, especially if he is drafted by the Patriots, when speaking on The Travis Hunter Show. He definitely doesn't want to pay to wear a specific number either.

"If I don't get No. 12, bro, I'm going No. 40," Hunter said. "What if I go to the Patriots, bro? I'm not finna wear Tom Brady's number. ... I’m telling you I’ma rock No. 40 though, like, nobody want to give me No. 12 they want me to pay for it, bro. Say goodbye."

Hunter wouldn't even be allowed to wear No. 12 on the Patriots because the organization retired the number this past summer. The Buccaneers haven't retired No. 12, but it would be seen more as a respect thing to not sport Brady's number there.

