Patriots Officially Retire Tom Brady's No. 12 Jersey
The New England Patriots inducted Tom Brady into the franchise's Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, but what came next from team owner Robert Kraft was unexpected—at least it was on Wednesday night.
The franchise announced its decision to retire Brady's iconic No. 12 effective immediately, as well as erect a 12-foot bronze statue of Brady that will stand outside of the stadium.
"There's only one iconic number that will always represent Tom Brady, and tonight, I promise that it will never be worn again," Kraft announced. "The number 12 is now officially retired."
Brady was teary-eyed as the stadium erupted in cheers.
Brady won seven Super Bowl titles, six of which came in his two decades with the Patriots, as he put together a career that has made him widely known as the greatest quarterback of all time.
While Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl under coach Bruce Arians, he will always be tied to the Patriots franchise for all that he accomplished in New England for a majority of his career.