Cameraman Caught Colorado Star Travis Hunter's NSFW Reaction to Touchdown Catch
Colorado football wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter put on a show in the Buffaloes' season-opening 31-26 victory over North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday night. Hunter, while playing over 40 snaps on defense, did most of his damage at wide receiver against the Bison, as he tallied seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel grab in the fourth quarter that left jaws on the floor.
Earlier in the third quarter, Hunter hauled in a 13-year reception for a score, then appeared to say something into a camera that was right in front of him near the end zone.
Well, the cameraman, Jeff Dressel of 9News Denver, ended up getting an incredible soundbite from Hunter, who, after hauling in the touchdown, declared "I'm the f***ing man!"
Talk about being in the right place at the right time! What a moment for the cameraman.
And it's hard to argue with Hunter, who, fresh off of a breakout campaign with the Buffaloes as a sophomore, appears poised to cement himself as one of the best players in college football in 2024.
Hunter, 21, is already expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.