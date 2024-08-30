SI

Cameraman Caught Colorado Star Travis Hunter's NSFW Reaction to Touchdown Catch

What a shot by the cameraman.

Tim Capurso

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Buffaloes' 31-26 win over North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Buffaloes' 31-26 win over North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @Scotty_G6
In this story:

Colorado football wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter put on a show in the Buffaloes' season-opening 31-26 victory over North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday night. Hunter, while playing over 40 snaps on defense, did most of his damage at wide receiver against the Bison, as he tallied seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel grab in the fourth quarter that left jaws on the floor.

Earlier in the third quarter, Hunter hauled in a 13-year reception for a score, then appeared to say something into a camera that was right in front of him near the end zone.

Well, the cameraman, Jeff Dressel of 9News Denver, ended up getting an incredible soundbite from Hunter, who, after hauling in the touchdown, declared "I'm the f***ing man!"

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! What a moment for the cameraman.

And it's hard to argue with Hunter, who, fresh off of a breakout campaign with the Buffaloes as a sophomore, appears poised to cement himself as one of the best players in college football in 2024.

Hunter, 21, is already expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

More College Football

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football