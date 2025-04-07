Adam Schefter Explains Why Travis Hunter Will ‘Likely’ Go to Browns at No. 2 Pick
While it seems as though quarterback Cam Ward is all but a lock to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, what the Cleveland Browns are going to do at No. 2 has been a bit of a mystery.
At one point, with questions surrounding Deshaun Watson and his Achilles injury, it looked as if they could lean quarterback. Then, as Adam Schefter said on ESPN's NFL Live last month, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was "tracking" towards being the pick at No. 2.
Now? Schefter revealed on his The Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday that he believes Travis Hunter will be the Browns' first-round selection.
"That's the thing with the draft, it's a moving target," he explained alongside The Pat McAfee Show's Ty Schmit. "And it constantly evolves, and teams' needs and desires change along the way as they go through the evaluation process."
Schefter continued. "...The latest intel now is that I believe Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at [No.] 2, today, a couple of weeks out of the NFL draft, for a couple of different reasons. I think the Cleveland Browns watched him on Friday at his pro day and they saw somebody that can move like nobody else. I think that going into that day, they views him as somebody they can play at wide receiver and I think sprinkle in defensive back. So I think he could play two ways for them, but I think they may think of him more as a receiver than a cornerback."
Hunter, of course, played on both sides of the ball during his collegiate career and over three seasons at both Jackson State and the University of Colorado, tallied 2,100+ receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns while also recording nine interceptions. He won the 2024Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award as well as the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Prior to the Buffaloes Pro Day on Friday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he believes that either Hunter or his son—quarterback Shedeur Sanders—will end up in Cleveland at pick No. 2. Perhaps he's privy to the same information as Schefter.