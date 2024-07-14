Travis Hunter Trolls Colorado's O-Line After Getting Sacked in 'College Football 25'
As sports fans clamor to get their hands on EA's College Football 25, some star athletes—including many of the players in the actual game itself—have been granted some exclusive early access.
Among those getting their hands on the game ahead of its release was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who live streamed himself playing the game over the weekend. Hunter, of course, chose to play as the Buffaloes.
After getting sacked on one play, Hunter voiced his frustrations with the offensive line, before seemingly answering a question from one of his viewers on the live stream who asked if their poor play in the video game was "realistic."
Hunter responded by trolling his teammates, indicating that the sack he'd just given up was indeed an accurate representation of the Buffs' offensive line.
"Yes, very realistic. They can't block for nothing," said Hunter after failing to convert on a rather audacious 4th-and-22 attempt, already trailing 36–7.
Colorado's offensive line was one of the worst in the nation last year, surrendering an average of 4.67 sacks per game last season. Only Old Dominion was worse at protecting its quarterback among all 133 qualified FBS teams, so there was perhaps a bit of truth behind Hunter's comments on his stream.
Hunter caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns last year on offense, while logging three interceptions and 30 tackles on the defensive side.