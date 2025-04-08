Travis Hunter Insists He’s Ready to Play Offense and Defense in the NFL and Fans Love It
Travis Hunter isn't leaving it up for interpretation—he wants to play both sides of the ball in the NFL. He requested that commissioner Roger Goodell announces him as both a wide receiver and defensive back when he calls Hunter's name at the NFL draft. And once Hunter steps onto the field, he doesn't need much time to rest either, as he wants to play every snap he can.
In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Hunter was asked how many snaps in a football game he think he could play.
"All of them. If they give me the chance and the opportunity to do it," Hunter replied confidently.
And NFL fans loved his dedication to continue as a football anomaly:
SiriusXM host Bruce Murray asked Hunter about the challenges that come with playing both sides. Time constraints that come multiple position group meetings and other preparation that leads up to a high-level football game.
"Well, we kind of got 24 hours in a day," Hunter responded. "We probably sleep for about eight of those so we probably got 16 more."
Dedication. Hunter wants to play offense and defense. Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks he can too. Now, we'll have to see if an NFL coach dares to stop him.