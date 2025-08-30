SI

Tulane's Jon Sumrall Rips Northwestern in Postgame Press Conference for Uniform Decision

Northwestern denied Tulane's request to wear white uniforms, and Sumrall made sure to express his displeasure.

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall ripped Northwestern for denying its uniform request
The Tulane Green Wave opened the 2025 season on Saturday with a 23-3 victory at home against Northwestern.

The Green Wave rocked green tops and a plain green helmet which was meant to pay homage to the 2005 team on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

While the uniforms were certainly a nice touch to honor the 20th anniversary team, the Green Wave wanted to wear white jerseys and white pants to fully match the 2005 home uniform. But the request to wear white jerseys was denied by Northwestern ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall wasn't pleased, and expressed his displeasure in Saturday's postgame press conference after the three-score win.

"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you're going to run into it," Sumrall said. "I'm not trying to be a jerk, but don't disrespect the city of New Orleans."

Tulane held Northwestern to 237 total yards and forced five turnovers in the win.

The Green Wave certainly played like it had something to prove on Saturday, and will look to carry the momentum through the rest of the season.

