Two College Football Bowl Game Matchups Were Announced Tuesday
College football bowl season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 14. The FBS postseason schedule has expanded this season, courtesy of the 12-team College Football Playoff, with the Salute to Veterans Bowl set to be played that day—the same Saturday as the Celebration Bowl and Army-Navy Game.
That first bowl game pits a pair of 6-6 Group of 5 programs: Western Michigan out of the MAC and South Alabama from the Sun Belt. The game, played in Montgomery, Ala. at the Cramton Bowl, will kick off at 9 p.m. ET. on ESPN.
Five days later, South Florida (6-6) and San Jose State (7-5) will play in the Hawai'i Bowl in Honolulu at 8 p.m.
The Hawai'i Bowl marks just the second matchup between the Spartans and Bulls. South Florida won the first game between the two programs, a 44–22 game played in San Jose to open the 2017 season. San Jose State returns to the game for the second year in a row, after losing to Coastal Carolina last season, 24–14.
The Salute to Veterans Bowl will be the first-ever game between the Jaguars and Broncos. South Alabama played in the 2014 edition of the game, then called the Camellia Bowl, losing to Bowling Green. Western Michigan will make its debut in the game.
The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the 12-team field on Sunday, Dec. 8, following Saturday's conference championship games. Most of the bowl slate will be released after the announcement of the CFP field. Sports Illustrated's projections for the full bowl slate are available here.