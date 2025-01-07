Two-Time FCS National Championship-Winning Quarterback Commits to Iowa
South Dakota State star quarterback Mark Gronowski, a two-time FCS national champion, has committed to Iowa, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Gronowski has spent the past four seasons at South Dakota State, where he has thrown for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns. If he's able to replicate his play at the FBS level, he will quickly become one of the most productive quarterbacks the program has had in the past decade.
"It's a great coaching staff. With coach [Tim] Lester being there and being in the NFL last year and bringing an NFL offense to Iowa, it's a great opportunity to develop as a player, learn an NFL offense and win a lot of games," Gronowski told Thamel.
Gronowski was named the MVP of the FCS national championship in the 2022–23 season, as well as in the '23–24 season. South Dakota State fell short of its bid to three-peat as FCS national champions after losing 28–21 to North Dakota State last month in the FCS semifinals.
He will have one season of eligibility remaining.