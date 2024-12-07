UCF Set to Hire Scott Frost As Next Head Coach
The University of Central Florida is hiring Scott Frost as its next head coach, returning the 49-year-old back to Orlando for his second stint with the program, according to a report from Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel.
Frost helped lead UCF to the top of the Group of Five in his first run as the program's head coach from 2016 to '17. Frost went 19–7 in two seasons with the Knights, which included a 13–0 season that concluded with a Peach Bowl victory in 2017.
Frost left following the program's undefeated campaign in 2017 for his alma mater, Nebraska, where his tenure was marred by one-score losses. Frost went 16–31 in four-plus seasons in Lincoln, and was fired three games into the 2022 season.
Frost did not coach in 2023, but is currently working as a senior football analyst with the Los Angeles Rams.
The UCF job is much different now than in Frost's first stint, as the program is competing in the Big 12 conference. But the program is betting that he will be able to replicate the success that he had the first time around with the Knights.