UCLA’s Deshaun Foster Roasted for Super Awkward Big Ten Press Conference

The first-year UCLA head coach quickly ran out of things to say in his introduction during Big Ten media day on Wednesday.

Deshaun Foster froze during his introduction at Big Ten media day on Wednesday.
First-year UCLA head football coach Deshaun Foster spoke at Big Ten media day on Wednesday and gave his formal introduction as Chip Kelly's replacement in a conference-wide setting in Indianapolis.

Foster began his opening statement by expressing his excitement about becoming UCLA's head coach, as well as the school's presence in the Big Ten conference for the first time.

It was a completely normal opening statement...until it wasn't.

While attempting to give the Big Ten media an understanding of UCLA football and its place in the Los Angeles area, Foster awkwardly froze and trailed off into a statement that didn't make too much sense.

"I'm sure you guys don't know too much about UCLA and our football program, but we're in LA. Um..." Foster froze. "It's us and USC. We, um...I'm just basically excited really. That's it. Any questions?"

Hopefully Foster's UCLA squad is more prepared than he was for his opening statement on Wednesday at media day. We'll find out quickly this fall.

