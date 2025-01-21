UNC Coach Bill Belichick Posts Bold One-Word Prediction During National Title Game

SI

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick made a bold one-word prediction about the future of the program.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has yet to coach a college football game, but the hype around his program as he enters college football is palpable.

The Tar Heels coach is relishing in the opportunity to build a football program at the college level, and has hit the recruiting trail hard after taking over, fulling embracing the newly found opportunity.

Belichick has never coached football for a participation trophy. He's in it for championships, as exhibited by his Hall of Fame coaching career at the NFL level. He has his sights on the College Football Playoff, and he said as such with an apt one-word post on X on Monday night.

"Soon." Belichick posted on social media, with a “#GoHeels” and a picture of the College Football Playoff national championship trophy.

Belichick in the College Football Playoff? Go ahead and sign Tar Heels fans up.

