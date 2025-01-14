UNC Football GM Responds to Reports of Bill Belichick Being an NFL Flight Risk
North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi wants the Bill Belichick-to-NFL rumors to end.
Lombardi, who joined UNC as Belichick’s right-hand man in December, recently sent a blunt message to those spreading “fabricated” reports suggesting that the New England Patriots legend could return to the NFL as soon as this year.
In the wake of growing concerns over Belichick’s slower-than-expected hiring process in Chapel Hill, Lombardi insisted that there was nothing to be nervous about.
“We are not slow, just being diligent, hired three people on Sunday, not one is nervous other than this erronous report. A completly fabracated story. thank you,” Lombardi wrote on X on Tuesday morning.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote earlier this week that he believed some higher-ups in UNC and in the ACC were worried about Belichick’s intentions given that the veteran coach was taking his time to fill out his Tar Heels staff. Belichick has only made seven hires in a little over a month since taking the job.
“Despite having $10 million to spend on the coaching staff and another $1 million for strength and conditioning, that’s it… No Matt Patricia. No Joe Judge. No other Belichick disciples,” Florio wrote. “It’s making people nervous, from the athletic director all the way up to (we’re told) the ACC commissioner.”
Given the Cowboys' sudden head coaching vacancy and the intriguing details of Belichick’s UNC contract, the Belichick-to-NFL rumors likely won’t be going away anytime soon.
Belichick, who’s just 14 wins short of breaking Don Shula’s all-time NFL career wins record (347), agreed to a five-year deal with the Tar Heels on Dec. 11.