SI

UNLV to Hire Dan Mullen As Next Head Coach

After Barry Odom left the program for Purdue, UNLV has hired Mullen as his replacement.

Mike McDaniel

The UNLV Rebels have hired Dan Mullen as their next head coach.
The UNLV Rebels have hired Dan Mullen as their next head coach. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNLV Rebels are hiring Dan Mullen as their next head coach, replacing Barry Odom who left for the Purdue job over the weekend. Brett McMurphy was first with the news.

Mullen has spent the last three seasons working as a college football analyst and color commentator for ESPN following his firing from Florida with one game remaining in the 2021 season. Mullen went 34-15 in his nearly four seasons in Gainesville, and went 69-46 in nine seasons at Mississippi State beforehand.

The longtime FBS coach was waiting for the right job to open and the right time to jump back into coaching, and taking over a contender in the Mountain West and one of the top programs in the Group of Five in 2024 proved to be the perfect fit for Mullen and his family.

He will bring a wealth of college football knowledge from his time in the SEC, but like many others, will be navigating the world of revenue sharing (and NIL) for the first time. The sport has changed significantly since the last time he was running a program in 2021, and he will certainly have to adapt to a changing landscape as he gets back into coaching in Las Vegas.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football