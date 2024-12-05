Urban Meyer Calls Out Ohio State for ‘Criminal’ Behavior After Loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer had harsh words for his former team.
After Michigan upset the Buckeyes 13–10 in Columbus on Saturday, a fight broke out between the two bitter rivals. After their victory, Michigan players attempted to plant their "M" flag in the middle of the "O" at midfield of Ohio State's stadium. That led to Buckeyes linebacker Jack Sawyer ripping the flag off its pole and throwing it. A fight ensued that got so out of control that local and state police used pepper spray to break it up.
Meyer was asked about the incident during this week's episode of The Triple Option podcast and didn't hold back. "This is wrong on all fronts," Meyer said when discussing Michigan's attempt to plant the flag. "Get off the field. I’m just not into taunting, I’m not into embarrassing your opponent. I’m into beating their ass the best you can, and that’s what they did. But then go celebrate. Don’t do that."
While that was pretty strong, Meyer was even harder on Ohio State. "And the next part is, Ohio State turned and charged them. Was that wrong? Absolutely wrong. It’s criminal. It’s called assault. In the real world, you can’t do that. It’s wrong on all fronts," Meyer said. "But I’d also be disappointed in my team if I’m standing there and you see your archrival do something on your field. It’s time to go fight them. It’s what you do. It shouldn’t come to that though."
Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State from 2012 through the 2018 season and current Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over for Meyer beginning in 2019. So Meyer is ripping his former team and, by extension, his successor who happened to be one of his protégés.
The brawl was an ugly incident that marred what had been a highly competitive, physical game. Meyer was not a fan of either team's actions.