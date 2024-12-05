Urban Meyer Makes Definitive Statement About Ever Returning to Coach Ohio State
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day saw his seat heat up drastically in the aftermath of the Buckeyes' upset loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the final week of the regular season.
Amid some calls for Day's job, one familiar name has been floated as possible replacement to step into the head coaching role in Columbus; former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.
Meyer quickly dispelled any rumors linking him to Ohio State's coaching role. The 60-year-old released a statement on Thursday in which he distanced himself from those rumors and made clear that he has no interest in returning to the Buckeyes' sideline.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus. While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray," said Meyer, via Tim May of Lettermen Row.
Meyer, of course, coached at Ohio State from 2012 to '18, where he boasted an 83–9 record and won a national championship. Despite fans losing some confidence in Day's ability to lead the Buckeyes to another title, Meyer made clear that he has faith in the current coaching staff and has no plans of returning.