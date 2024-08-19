USC's Lincoln Riley Names Starting QB to Take Over for Caleb Williams
With No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams now residing in Chicago, the USC Trojans searched for a new starting quarterback this offseason. They found one on Monday.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley officially announced that Miller Moss will lead USC's offense in 2024, the program's first campaign in the Big Ten.
Moss, a 22-year-old redshirt junior, has served as a backup quarterback for the Trojans since 2021. Appearing in parts of 12 games over his career, Moss has thrown for 914 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while completing 71.7% of his pass attempts.
After sitting behind Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart in 2021 and Williams the past two seasons, Moss received his first career start in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27, 2023. Moss was named the bowl game's Offensive MVP, throwing for 372 yards, six touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-33 passing.
Moss beat Jayden Maiava, a transfer from UNLV, for the starting gig in camp this summer.
The Trojans, who were ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25 released earlier this month, open the 2024 campaign on the road Sept. 1 against the No. 13 LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium.