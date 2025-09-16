Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Could Seek Seventh Season of Eligibility
Vanderbilt Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia is currently in the middle of his sixth college season, and behind the scenes continues to be in the throes of an antitrust lawsuit with the NCAA over the organization's redshirt rules.
Pavia has been playing the 2025 season under a preliminary injunction, but could be seeking a seventh season of college eligibility in 2026 as he continues to lead the battle in the antitrust lawsuit. Pavia's attorney alluded to the quarterback's potential decision to seek a seventh NCAA season in 2026 in court on Tuesday.
Pavia began his college career at a junior college, and argued in an initial filing in November of 2024 that since the NCAA counts junior college seasons towards NCAA eligibility and athletes are ineligible to redshirt after four years, the governing body is in violation of antitrust law.
The lawsuit has continued to make its way through the courts, and in the meantime, Pavia's preliminary injunction for 2025 allowed him to play a sixth season. If the court case continues to drag on, don't be surprised if the veteran looks to continue his college playing career in 2026.
Pavia and Vanderbilt improved to 3-0 on the season last Saturday with a road upset of South Carolina. Pavia has been instrumental in the strong start to the year for the Commodores, as he has completed 73.5% of his passes for 645 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for 129 yards on 30 carries.