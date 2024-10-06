Jubilant Vanderbilt Fans Parade Stadium Goalposts Into Nashville After Alabama Win
Vanderbilt is synonymous with Nashville, but the American public can be forgiven for divorcing the two in their minds. One is the genteel college of Al Gore, Robert Penn Warren and James Patterson; the other is the countrified pseudo-Las Vegas of Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton.
On Saturday evening, however, the two sides of Nashville came together in unforgettable fashion.
The Commodores shook up the sports world by defeating No. 1 Alabama 40–35 Saturday evening, beating a team a week removed from its own shocker against then-No. 2 Georgia. The victory landed Vanderbilt—long the conference laughingstock on the gridiron—the nation's attention.
It also resulted in the Commodores' fans removing FirstBank Stadium's goalposts and parading them right down the heart of Nashville—Broadway.
Nashville weather forecaster Sam Shamburger and Aiden Rutman, sports editor of The Vanderbilt Hustler, captured the scene.
Watch out, Tennessee Titans—there appears to be a new glamor football team in town.