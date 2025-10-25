Vanderbilt Student Might Have Future in Kicking After Nailing $500k Pat McAfee 'College GameDay' Kick
A true ringer won the chance to dip into Pat McAfee's bank account on College GameDay at Vanderbilt on Saturday morning.
Tyler Hwang, a chemical engineering and economics major at the school, won the draw to participate in the show's weekly kicking contest. Hwang divulged that he was not only a high school soccer player—a trend among the show's victorious kickers—but as a senior he kicked in some games for his high school football team.
What happens next indicates that he may have a future on Saturdays—if the chemical engineering and economics isn't quite lucrative enough.
With former Vanderbilt soccer star and kicker Sarah Fuller rooting Hwang on, McAfee tried to get in his head with a big offer, putting $500,000 to Tyler and another $250,000 to charity on the line for a single attempt.
McAfee may have known that Tyler had a kicking background. What he couldn't have known—what none of us watching could have known—is that Tyler is a stone cold killer.
Hwang looked natural in his approach, and with Kirk Herbstreit on the hold, absolutely drilled the kicked through the uprights. The contest is for a 30-yard field goal, but Hwang's looked like it was good from at least 45. We've seen some nice field goals on College GameDay this year, but this is clearly the most impressive of the entire contest.
A truly electric moment to help set up what should be a great day of college football.
