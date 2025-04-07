SI

Veteran QB Drew Pyne to Transfer to Bowling Green

Pyne has bounced around a bit in his career, with prior stops at Notre Dame, Arizona State and Missouri.

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Bowling Green.
Veteran quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Bowling Green, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Pyne, who is entering his sixth season of college football, has two years of eligibility remaining. That's because Pyne entered college in 2020 and earned a COVID year, as well as a redshirt year on top of that.

Pyne spent three seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 13 games and completing 63.1% of his passes for 2,257 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. He played in two games in 2023 at Arizona State, completing 53.1% of his throws for 273 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.

Last season, Pyne was the backup to Brady Cook at Missouri. In six games, Pyne completed 59.8% of his throws for 391 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions.

Pyne will have an opportunity to potentially win the starting job for the Falcons under first-year head coach Eddie George. George is replacing Scot Loeffler, who left the Falcons to become the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

