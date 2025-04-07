Veteran QB Drew Pyne to Transfer to Bowling Green
Veteran quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Bowling Green, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Pyne, who is entering his sixth season of college football, has two years of eligibility remaining. That's because Pyne entered college in 2020 and earned a COVID year, as well as a redshirt year on top of that.
Pyne spent three seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 13 games and completing 63.1% of his passes for 2,257 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. He played in two games in 2023 at Arizona State, completing 53.1% of his throws for 273 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.
Last season, Pyne was the backup to Brady Cook at Missouri. In six games, Pyne completed 59.8% of his throws for 391 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions.
Pyne will have an opportunity to potentially win the starting job for the Falcons under first-year head coach Eddie George. George is replacing Scot Loeffler, who left the Falcons to become the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.