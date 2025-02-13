Washington Huskies to Hire Former NFL QB J.P. Losman to Assistant Coaching Role
The University of Washington is hiring former NFL quarterback and current Oklahoma Sooners staffer J.P. Losman as the school's new assistant quarterbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Losman, who is currently a player personnel assistant at Oklahoma, has landed the assistant quarterbacks coach job at Washington thanks to an existing relationship with Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, who Losman played for in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. The two crossed paths in 2010 in Losman's lone season in Seattle, where Fisch was his quarterbacks coach.
Losman played for four different NFL franchises and one United Football League team during his playing career. His playing stops included with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a first-round pick in 2004, the Las Vegas Locomotives, Oakland Raiders, Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins.
He retired following the 2011 season and has since gotten into coaching where he served under Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson from 2017-21, before following Brent Venables from Clemson to Oklahoma when Venables got the head coaching job with the Sooners.