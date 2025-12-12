Washington State to Hire Missouri OC Kirby Moore As Head Coach
Washington State is hiring Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the school's new head football coach, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.
Moore will replace Jimmy Rogers, who left Washington State after one season to become the head coach at Iowa State. It is the 35-year-old's first head coaching job.
Moore is a former wide receiver at Boise State, where he caught 115 passes for 1,137 yards and six touchdowns from 2009 to ’13. Since then, he's held several assistant coaching positions, most notably as an offensive coordinator with Fresno State and Missouri.
Despite a rotating door at quarterback this season, Missouri managed to rank 27th nationally in total offense, averaging 429.3 yards per game. The Tigers also held the 32nd-ranked scoring offense in the FBS, averaging 32.2 points per game under Moore's direction.
Washington State went 6-6 this season under Rogers, and will conclude its season in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Utah State on Dec. 22.