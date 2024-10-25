College Football Week 9 Watchability: Navy Gets Time in the Spotlight vs. Notre Dame
The first College Football Playoff rankings reveal is less than two weeks away, and teams have just two more opportunities to position themselves for an ultimately inconsequential event. There was another shakeup at the top last weekend, as the Georgia Bulldogs went into Austin and knocked off the undefeated Texas Longhorns, vaulting a pair of improbable contenders—the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies—to the top of the SEC standings, while the Oregon Ducks rose to claim new No. 1 status in the polls.
Outside of those jostling at the top, a number of programs outside of the Power 4 have positioned themselves in the playoff conversation. Mountain West teams driven by ground games like the Boise State Broncos and UNLV Rebels and service academies Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen headline that cluttered group, making for an all-out battle in the coming weeks.
With spooky season fully upon us, here are a few treats to watch in Week 9:
Honorable Mention: Cincinnati Bearcats at Colorado Buffaloes; No. 22 SMU Mustangs at Duke Blue Devils; Washington Huskies at No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers
7. No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6–1) at No. 1 Oregon Ducks (7–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
Dan Lanning and the Ducks cruised in a shutout of the Purdue Boilermakers a week after the heart-stopper against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but this Saturday’s Big Ten foe comes with perhaps the final barrier to an undefeated regular season. Illinois, in the midst of its second 6–1 start in the last three seasons, will make its way out west as the latest team to go into the dreaded lion’s den (duck’s pond?) of Autzen Stadium.
The Illini lost four of their last six in 2022 after starting 6–1, but look like a better bet to finish this season strong after shutting down the Michigan Wolverines, 21–7. With winnable games (home against Minnesota and Michigan State, at Rutgers and Northwestern) down the stretch, a two-loss season may be the most realistic outcome. But upsetting Oregon as three-touchdown underdogs would be the real white whale for Bret Bielema, while also being a result that’d throw the Big Ten into disarray.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Illinois run defense momentum vs. Oregon RB Jordan James
Last week, the Illini delivered on the call to be better against the run, keeping the ground-heavy Wolverines in check (114 yards, 3.0 yards per carry). It’s all about consistency for Illinois, which gave up 49 points and 239 rushing yards the week prior against Purdue. James (717 yards, eight touchdowns) could go off if Bielema’s run defense doesn’t stay disciplined in a hostile environment.
6. No. 21 Missouri Tigers (6–1) at No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5–2)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+
This might be a “loser leaves the College Football Playoff conversation” for a pair of programs that during preseason fancied their chances to be in the mix right up until selection day. Going into Week 9, both teams are just about out of chances to slip up.
The last time Alabama had this many losses this early in the season was in 2007, Nick Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa. (The Tide finished 7–6.) Though Kalen DeBoer may be in a similar situation, an Alabama fan base that’s gotten accustomed to winning won’t approve of a third loss in eight games, especially with LSU still on the schedule.
Eli Drinkwitz, who finally broke out of a malaise of .500 seasons in 2023, would have liked his team to be in better position after seven games with one of the lightest schedules this year in the SEC. The only playoff-caliber team Missouri has played this season was Texas A&M, and the Tigers were played off the field in College Station. A shot at Alabama is a shot at redemption.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Alabama’s defense
Though QB Jalen Milroe bears watching every week from a consistency standpoint, the Tide’s defense has been a revolving door at times this season. After allowing more than 40 points in consecutive games to Georgia and Vanderbilt, the group seemed to be getting back on track before allowing 214 rushing yards to the Tennessee Volunteers. Missouri is likely to be without starting quarterback Brady Cook, who’s considered doubtful with an ankle injury, and star running back Nate Noel, which may give Bama’s defense a chance to settle down this week.
5. No. 5 Texas Longhorns (6–1) at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (5–2)
Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Not many would have predicted this to be a ranked vs. ranked matchup—as evidenced this game is buried on the SEC Network—but a surprise Vanderbilt season makes this game worth checking out. The Commodores haven’t dominated since the stunner of the Crimson Tide at the beginning of the month, but they’re on a three-game win streak.
On the other side, Texas just got flattened at home by a Georgia defense that hit its stride at exactly the right time. Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning couldn’t decipher the Georgia pass rush, taking a combined seven sacks, as the Longhorns were dealt a gut punch after finally climbing the mountain back to the No. 1 ranking.
Can the Commodores conjure up a little more magic in Nashville? It seems unlikely, but Clark Lea’s program deserves at least a fighting chance for what it’s done with this schedule in the expanded SEC.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia vs. Texas defense
The Longhorns looked susceptible on the ground last week when allowing three touchdowns to Trevor Etienne, but it’s possible the performance was a one-off. Even after allowing 30 points to Georgia, Texas is still first nationally in yards allowed per game (237.3), yards allowed per play (3.74) and points allowed (9.71) through seven games. Pavia has been clean this season (14 total touchdowns to one interception), but this Longhorns defense will surely come in with a chip on its shoulder.
4. No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (6–0) at Wisconsin Badgers (5–2)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
The college football landscape already seems to be anticipating the date Penn State has with Ohio State on Nov. 2, but for the Nittany Lions to get to a top-five matchup with the Buckeyes, they’ll have to survive one of the toughest places in the country to play: Camp Randall.
Luke Fickell’s Badgers are humming in all facets since quarterback Braedyn Locke settled in after taking over for an injured Tyler Van Dyke. The real highlight for Wisconsin has been the defense, having allowed a combined 16 points across wins against Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. The total margin of victory for the Badgers in those three games: 101 points.
Sure, the strength of the wins for Wisconsin isn’t something to write home about, but the same goes for Penn State this season apart from a win over No. 20 Illinois. James Franklin & Co. almost were stunned in Los Angeles two weeks ago vs. the USC Trojans and will need to make improvements to start the second half of the season on the right note.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Penn State TE Tyler Warren vs. Wisconsin’s defense
The reason the Nittany Lions survived against USC was on the shoulders (and hands) of Warren, who tied an FBS record for tight ends with 17 catches, which he took for 224 yards and a score. When the Badgers have been susceptible on defense, it’s been because of the passing game. But with the heater Wisconsin’s defense is on right now, Warren might need another career day to keep Penn State’s offense moving.
3. No. 17 Boise State Broncos (6–1) at UNLV Rebels (6–1)
Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
If you watch one game outside of the Power 4 conferences this season (if you haven’t already, you’re missing out), let this matchup be the one. Two top-five scoring offenses will square off for what could very likely be a spot in the CFP.
You already know the name of the headliner in this game. Ashton Jeanty is doing his best to become the first running back to win the Heisman Trophy since Derrick Henry in 2015. Given his output (9.9 yards per carry, 17 touchdowns), he alone could’ve gotten Boise State on this list more frequently, but the Broncos’ opponents since Week 1 have lacked watchability appeal—until this Friday.
The Rebels, complete with NIL drama and all, have just one loss in overtime to a solid Syracuse Orange team this season. Much like Boise State, UNLV likes to grind teams out on the ground, as both programs are service academy-esque with their production running the football. Now, they’ll battle for supremacy of the Mountain West.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Boise State defensive front vs. UNLV offensive line/QB Hajj Malik-Williams
So the obvious answer to this question is Jeanty, and while the Broncos running back will face his biggest challenge since the season opener against Oregon, he likely won’t decide this game on his own. The Boise State defense, and particularly its knack for big plays, has gotten somewhat lost in the buzz surrounding the team’s Heisman candidate. The Broncos average an FBS-best 4.83 sacks per game, while the Rebels (tied for 52nd in nation with 1.57 sacks allowed per game) aren’t known for keeping the pocket clean. Malik-Williams is mobile but is just two weeks removed from taking four sacks in a game to Utah State.
2. No. 8 LSU Tigers (6–1) at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6–1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+
The Aggies and the Tigers have cut their way through their first-half schedules after dropping openers to Notre Dame and USC, respectively. Each team has at least one quality win (A&M over Missouri and LSU over Ole Miss), and there have been a few scares (A&M vs. Arkansas and LSU at South Carolina) along the way, but both programs are in the top 15 without many challenges on their schedules after this week.
Of course, this weekend’s matchup will be a grind and a battle for first in the conference between the only two remaining teams undefeated in SEC play. Mike Elko and Brian Kelly would certainly like to stay that way with a spot in the conference championship game all but assuring a trip to the playoff.
Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman has been able to coast in his two starts since returning from an early-season injury, but he takes on an LSU pass rush that’s dropped the quarterback 24 times in seven games this season (tied for seventh in FBS). He’ll need to be up to the task and lean heavily on bell cow running back Le’Veon Moss to take the pressure off.
Player/Matchup to Watch: LSU pass rusher Bradyn Swinson, Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton
Speaking of pressure, Swinson and Scourton are two of the best in the country at applying it. Swinson, a senior edge rusher and former Oregon transfer, boasts seven sacks (sixth-most in FBS) in seven games. Scourton may not have the raw numbers (4.5 sacks and 19 tackles), but the attention he draws opens up opportunities for the rest of A&M’s talented front.
1. No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6–1) at No. 24 Navy Midshipmen (6–0)
Saturday, noon ET, ABC/ESPN+
One of the most historic rivalries in all of college football takes center stage this weekend as the Midshipmen and Fighting Irish descend up the Meadowlands for one of the more surprising high-profile matchups of the season thus far.
Navy, led by second-year coach Brian Newberry, has fully adopted a hybrid wing T offense and run it to perfection. The Midshipmen average 44.8 points per game (fourth in FBS) and have won all but one of their six matchups by at least 27 points. Though the AAC opponents Navy has played aren’t nearly on the level of Notre Dame, those numbers are nothing to scoff at.
The Irish haven’t lost to the Midshipmen since 2016 and have won nine of the last 10 meetings, but this year feels ripe for a surprise. Marcus Freeman’s program has stabilized since dropping a clunker at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies, most recently taking down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The playoff is well within reach for Notre Dame, but the troops are marching in, first this weekend and then again the weekend before Thanksgiving when the Irish take on Army.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Navy QB Blake Horvath
Horvath is unique. As the engine behind Navy’s wing T, the junior may not have the raw numbers to compete for end-of-season awards, but his impact is enormous. A total of 1,509 yards (888 passing, 621 rushing) and 20 touchdowns (10 through the air and 10 on the ground) is paired with a whopping 7.9 yards per carry (third in FBS). The Irish will have to be ready for everything—and I mean everything—Horvath throws at them.