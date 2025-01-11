What Jack Sawyer Told Ex-Roommate Quinn Ewers After His Game-Sealing Strip Sack TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes secured their spot in the College Football Playoff national championship on Friday night with a dramatic win over the Texas Longhorns.
The game-sealing play came from Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer, a Columbus native, who in the fourth quarter strip-sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and ran the ensuing fumble back for a touchdown to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 28-14.
In a turn of events that would be a bit too on the nose if you were to script it, Sawyer and Ewers were roommates at Ohio State before Ewers transferred to Texas, making the decisive play between them feel straight out of Friday Night Lights.
After the game, Sawyer broke down what he said to Ewers once the dust was settled on the play.
“I just said great season,” Sawyer shared in his postgame press conference. “He’s a good guy. He’s a great dude. He was my roommate here. He’s had a lot of success, and he’s a great person. I just told him ‘Keep your head up. You played a great game and have a great future ahead of you. Stay in touch some time soon.’”
They weren’t the only words exchanged between the former roommates. Sawyer also said that after the play, Ewers only had two words for him: “Screw you.” Though his tone implied it was said with love rather than competitive hate.
Still, Ewers struggled to put words to his emotions after the game, explaining just how brutal it was to watch Sawyer streak down the field for the score.
With the win, Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes move on to play Notre Dame in the national championship on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.