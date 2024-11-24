Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 14 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay has made its call for which campus will host the traveling television spectacle for the final week of the regular season across the sport.
Here's everything you need to know for College GameDay's location for Week 14 of the 2024 college football season.
Where Is College GameDay This Week?
For the second time this season, College GameDay is heading to College Station, Texas as Texas A&M hosts Texas in a showdown that has plenty of SEC title implications for both teams. The Longhorns will be looking to punch their spot in Atlanta in their first season in the league, while the Aggies will be looking to do the same in their first season under head coach Mike Elko.
College GameDay visited College Station for Texas A&M's Week 1 tilt against Notre Dame, so it's only fitting that it's back on campus for the final week of the regular season.
When Is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel Is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.
Who Is College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 14?
The College GameDay guest picker for Week 14 has yet to be announced. In Week 1, former Aggies star quarterback Johnny Manziel joined the GameDay crew to pick all of the biggest games of the weekend.