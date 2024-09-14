Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 3 College GameDay Headgear Choice
Well, college football fans, we have arrived at another Saturday. And the arrival of another Saturday brings another episode of ESPN's College Gameday and yes, a headgear pick by beloved analyst Lee Corso.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach with 28 years of experience pacing the sidelines has become as synonymous with a Saturday morning as a cup of coffee and a hot breakfast.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
But Corso is the shining star of College Gameday. As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. There's simply no better way to start your Saturday if you're a college football fan.
If you're seeking to know Corso's pick for the LSU-South Carolina game, how the pick went down or everything in between, look no further than this article. First, let's dive into the matchup.
Week 3: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 16 LSU at South Carolina
The College Gameday crew heads to Columbia, S.C. for the first time in 10 years for a matchup between No. 16 LSU and South Carolina.
The Tigers seemed poised to open the season with a strong victory against a ranked opponent in USC, but surrendered two touchdowns to the Trojans in the fourth quarter to let the victory slip through their fingers, to the frustration of coach Brian Kelly. LSU followed up the Week 1 disappointment with a shaky first half against unranked Nicholls in Week 2 before pulling away for the 44-21 victory, powered by six touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Needless to say, LSU is on shaky ground entering a Week 3 road tilt against an underrated South Carolina team.
The Gamecocks narrowly squeaked by Old Dominion in Week 1, but then marched into Kroger Field in Lexington and convincingly defeated Kentucky 31-6 in a huge conference win. South Carolina has a chance to prove they're even better than people anticipated, as a potential win over LSU would undoubtedly raise some eyebrows in the SEC.
Meanwhile, LSU, with hopes of making the expanded College Football Playoff, could surely use a win against the Gamecocks before its schedule really toughens up later in the season.
That said, let's take a look at Corso's history picking these two teams.
Lee Corso’s Past Picks for LSU, South Carolina
Lee Corso owns a 277-139 career record making picks on College Gameday. He has picked the Gamecocks three times, with South Carolina going 1-2 in those contests.
Meanwhile, this is LSU's 34th appearance on College Gameday, and Corso has picked the Tigers 23 times, which is the third-most of any school. He is 17-6 in those games. LSU has won five straight times in the games that Corso has picked them.
In terms of memorable picks Corso has made involving LSU, it's hard to forget the November 2011 game between the Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Corso tricked the sea of Crimson Tide fans with "Sweet Home Alabama" playing in the background, seemingly setting up a pick of Alabama. The beloved College Gameday analyst even led the fans in a rousing "Roll Tide" chant.
Then, Corso put on the Tigers' headgear, stunning the fans and making for a memorable selection. And Corso ended up being correct, as LSU pulled out a 9-6 victory on the road.
Could Corso's pick on Saturday be as memorable?
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
Prior to the College Gameday crew's picks at the end of the show, Corso was presented with a key to the city in Columbia, Sc.
This meant that Corso was going to be picking the Gamecocks, right? Well, as Corso famously says, not so fast!
Moments after celebrity guest picker South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley unsurprisingly picked the Gamecocks to win by two touchdowns, Corso set up his selection.
"LSU has beaten South Carolina seven straight times," Corso said. "The Tigers have never lost to South Carolina in this stadium. Never!"
Corso then paused.
Corso’s Chosen Team
"They ain't gonna either. Give me Mike!" Corso said, as he picked the Tigers to win, donning the LSU mascot headgear as the pro-South Carolina crowd showered the College Gameday analyst with boos.
Corso’s Headgear Pick Record To This Point in the Season
Corso is 2-0 on headgear picks this season. In Week 1, his first appearance on College Gameday in 2024, Corso was the only analyst to pick Notre Dame over Texas A&M, and the Fighting Irish indeed defeated the Aggies 23-13.
Then, in Week 2, Corso picked Texas to beat Michigan in a memorable selection. The Longhorns then went out and completely dismantled the Wolverines 31-12 on the road.