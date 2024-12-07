Gunner Stockton in for Carson Beck: What to Know About Georgia's Third-Year QB
If Georgia is able to score a victory over Texas in Saturday's SEC championship, it will be on the arm of redshirt sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton, not that of potential first-round pick Carson Beck.
Beck took a big hit on the final play of the first half in Atlanta, landing hard on his non-throwing arm. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, ESPN reports.
Stockton entered the game under center to begin the second half and immediately led the Dawgs to the game's first touchdown, driving 75 yards on 10 plays capped by a 10-yard run by Trevor Etienne. After Beck struggled in the first half (7-for-13, 56 yards), Stockton was sharp on his first drive, completing 3-of-4 throws for 36 yards and adding 12 yards on a pair of runs.
Stockton is in his third season with the Bulldogs, joining the program in Jan. 2022 after an impressive high school career at Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga. He was named the 2021 Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior. Stockton was a four-star composite recruit, ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports.
Stockton did not play as a true freshman, making his debut in a Sept. 2023 game against UAB, in which he completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards and an interception, and ran once for nine yards. He went on to make four appearances last season, with his biggest contribution coming in the 63–3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State. He completed 6-of-10 passes against the Seminoles, throwing for 96 yards and two touchdowns and added 46 yards on seven carries.
He has made two appearances this season, playing in wins over Tennessee Tech and UMass. Stockton was 13-of-16 for 135 yards in those games.