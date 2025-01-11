Will Howard Classily Made Sure to Find Quinn Ewers Before Post-Cotton Bowl Interview
it wasn't the prettiest of quarterback duels, but both signal-callers held their own in Friday's Cotton Bowl between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas.
When the game ended, then, it was only right that Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard would salute his Longhorns counterpart, Quinn Ewers. In fact, Howard put off his immediate media obligations until he'd traversed the AT&T Stadium field and found Ewers.
Howard tracked down Texas quarterback Arch Manning and dapped him as well.
In Ohio State's 28–14 win, Howard completed 24 of his 33 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Ewers completed 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
It appears the Cotton Bowl will mark the end of the collegiate line for Ewers, the SEC's 2024 leader in passing touchdowns who can hang his hat on taking the Longhorns to their first two College Football Playoffs.
Howard, on the other hand, has another game to play—the national championship against Notre Dame.