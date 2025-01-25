Will Howard Roasted by Ohio State Teammates for Awkward Dr Pepper Ad
Ohio State is enjoying the rewards of its national championship.
In the NIL era, part of those rewards are newfound commercial opportunities—and Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was quick to jump on board, starring in a Dr Pepper spot that he posted to his Instagram page.
The spot is intentionally cheeky, and Howard appears to be having a blast working the camera. Does this man know his angles? Possibly, but probably not. Even so, he’s leaving it all out there on the field, just like you would expect from a true champion.
As much fun as Howard had with the spot, it didn’t compare to the fun his teammates had calling him out for it.
“You better have gotten paid a lot for this,” offensive lineman Luke Montgomery replied in the comments of the post.
“This video sums you up as a person perfectly.” wrote Ryan Day’s son RJ in another.
Across the board, Howard’s teammates did not hold back.
As Howard prepares to make the jump from college to the NFL, more commercial opportunities could be coming soon. At least he knows his teammates will be there for him to keep the attention from going too far to his head.