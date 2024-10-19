SI

Wisconsin Strength Coach Brady Collins Dives in Lake Michigan After Northwestern Win

The Badgers cruised to an emphatic road win over the Wildcats, which meant that Collins had to make good on a promise.

Mike McDaniel

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 23-3 in an emphatic road win on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 23-3 in an emphatic road win on Saturday. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wisconsin ran all over the Northwestern, 23–3, in an emphatic blowout victory on Saturday in Evanston, Ill., which meant that Badgers strength coach Brady Collins had to make good on a promise he made to his team this week.

Collins told his players that if they went on the road and beat the Wildcats at their temporary lakeside stadium, he would jump into nearby Lake Michigan after the game. Sure enough, a video circulated of Collins doing just that—as his players watched nearby, still in full uniform from the hard-fought, defensive-minded road victory.

Wisconsin improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play, while Northwestern fell to 3-4 on the year and 1-3 in the Big Ten. For the Badgers, a primetime game awaits next Saturday, as they host a top-five Penn State team at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football