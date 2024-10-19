Wisconsin Strength Coach Brady Collins Dives in Lake Michigan After Northwestern Win
Wisconsin ran all over the Northwestern, 23–3, in an emphatic blowout victory on Saturday in Evanston, Ill., which meant that Badgers strength coach Brady Collins had to make good on a promise he made to his team this week.
Collins told his players that if they went on the road and beat the Wildcats at their temporary lakeside stadium, he would jump into nearby Lake Michigan after the game. Sure enough, a video circulated of Collins doing just that—as his players watched nearby, still in full uniform from the hard-fought, defensive-minded road victory.
Wisconsin improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play, while Northwestern fell to 3-4 on the year and 1-3 in the Big Ten. For the Badgers, a primetime game awaits next Saturday, as they host a top-five Penn State team at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.