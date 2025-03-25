SI

Xavier Restrepo Offers Explanation for Slow 40-Yard Dash Time at Miami Pro Day

The former Hurricanes wide receiver clocked in a disappointing 40-yard dash on Monday.

Mike Kadlick

Restrepo clocked in two slow attempts at the 40 on Monday.
Restrepo clocked in two slow attempts at the 40 on Monday. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
While all eyes were on University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward at the Hurricanes' Pro Day on Monday, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo also made some headlines—but for the wrong reasons.

While running the 40-yard dash, the 5'10" pass catcher—normally known for his quickness—clocked in a disappointing time of 4.83 seconds. After catching plenty of grief across social media, the 22-year-old explained why it happened on Tuesday:

"Don’t usually do this but I feel like it’s necessary due to the circumstances," Restrepo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "During warm ups yesterday before the 40, my right hamstring tightened up on me and prohibited me to opening up and running my fastest. The reason I still ran is because for 2 straight weeks I consistently hit 4.53-4.58 laser in training and thought I could still pull it off. I did everything just because it’s in my blood to compete. With that being said, I am now focusing on getting back to 100% healthy and getting ready to play football! Ready to let God take over!"

Restrepo finished his Hurricanes career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and touchdowns (21). He is a projected third-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

