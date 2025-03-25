Xavier Restrepo Offers Explanation for Slow 40-Yard Dash Time at Miami Pro Day
While all eyes were on University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward at the Hurricanes' Pro Day on Monday, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo also made some headlines—but for the wrong reasons.
While running the 40-yard dash, the 5'10" pass catcher—normally known for his quickness—clocked in a disappointing time of 4.83 seconds. After catching plenty of grief across social media, the 22-year-old explained why it happened on Tuesday:
"Don’t usually do this but I feel like it’s necessary due to the circumstances," Restrepo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "During warm ups yesterday before the 40, my right hamstring tightened up on me and prohibited me to opening up and running my fastest. The reason I still ran is because for 2 straight weeks I consistently hit 4.53-4.58 laser in training and thought I could still pull it off. I did everything just because it’s in my blood to compete. With that being said, I am now focusing on getting back to 100% healthy and getting ready to play football! Ready to let God take over!"
Restrepo finished his Hurricanes career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and touchdowns (21). He is a projected third-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database.