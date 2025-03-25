SI

Cam Ward Had Such a Mic-Drop Comment About Being No. 1 Pick After Miami Pro Day

Andy Nesbitt

Cam Ward is becoming the favorite to hear his named get called first at the 2025 NFL draft next month.
Cam Ward is becoming the favorite to hear his named get called first at the 2025 NFL draft next month.
With just under a month until the start of the 2025 NFL draft it is becoming more and more likely that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be the first named to be called and that he'll soon be a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Ward held his pro day on Monday and after completing one pass during his workout he was seen talking to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. When asked what he said to the GM, Ward had a mic-drop comment about his future:

"I'm solidifying [the No. 1 pick] today,'" Ward said. "They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see."

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick agrees, as his latest mock draft, which was released on Tuesday, has Ward going to the Titans at No. 1. He has the other star QB in the draft, Shedeur Sanders, not going until the No. 7 pick to the New York Jets.

Ward had a monster senior season with the Hurricanes in '24, throwing for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Titans are desperate for a franchise QB and it appears Ward is going to try to be that guy.

