The top seven spots in the College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged on Tuesday as LSU held the committee's top spot after improving to 10–0 with a win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Ohio State sits at No. 2, while Clemson came in at No. 3 and Georgia finished at No. 4. Alabama and Oregon remain in poll position after the top four, though the Crimson Tide will miss the SEC Championship if LSU wins its next two games.

No. 6 Oregon is slated to face No. 7 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 6.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

1. LSU (10–0)

2. Ohio State (10–0)

3. Clemson (11–0)

4. Georgia (9–1)

5. Alabama (9–1)

6. Oregon (9–1)

7. Utah (9–1)

8. Penn State (9–1)

9. Oklahoma (9–1)

10. Minnesota (9–1)

11. Florida (9–2)

12. Wisconsin (8–2)

13. Michigan (8–2)

14. Baylor (9–1)

15. Auburn (7–3)

16. Notre Dame (8–2)

17. Iowa (7–3)

18. Memphis (9–1)

19. Cincinnati (9–1)

20. Boise State (9–1)

21. Oklahoma State (7–3)

22. Iowa State (6–4)

23. USC (7–4)

24. Appalachian State (9–3)

25. SMU (9–1)