Kennesaw State point guard Kamiyah Street was charged with murder on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Shaddi Abusaid.

Street was arrested on eight counts, including "murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm," per Abusaid. Police charged Street for her alleged role in a "targeted shooting," of a man in an Atlanta apartment complex in July.

“The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities,” David Beall, Kennesaw State's assistant athletic director for communications told the Journal-Constitution. “Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Street is a junior at Kennesaw State after playing for Mays high school in Atlanta. She is averaging 21 points and five rebounds per game in 2019-20.