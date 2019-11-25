Duke Holds at No. 1, Maryland Enters Top Five in New AP Top 25 Poll

Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.

The full AP Top 25 rankings are below:

1. Duke (53)

2. Louisville (7)

3. Michigan State (4)

4. Kansas

5. Maryland

6. North Carolina

7. Virginia (1)

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Tennessee

18. Auburn

19. Baylor

20. VCU

21. Colorado

22. Villanova

23. Washington

24. Florida

25. Xavier

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State 137, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Oklahoma 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Missouri 3, Cincinnati 3, Vermont 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1, Mississippi State 1, Georgetown 1.