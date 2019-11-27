Ohio State jumped LSU for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday following the Buckeyes' 28-17 win over Penn State.

Joe Burrow and LSU fell to No. 2., while Clemson is No. 3 in the nation. The intrigue begins at the No. 4 spot.

Georgia is currently No. 4 in the nation at 10–1. Wins over Georgia Tech and LSU will send the Bulldogs to their second College Football Playoff. If Georgia loses, chaos could ensue. Utah, Oklahoma, Baylor and Minnesota could finish the season as one-loss conference champions, and Alabama can finish the season 11–1 with its lone loss coming to LSU. A fierce debate is looming with two weeks to go.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below:

1. Ohio State (11–0)

2. LSU (11–0)

3. Clemson (11–0)

4. Georgia (10–1)

5. Alabama (10–1)

6. Utah (10–1)

7. Oklahoma (10–1)

8. Minnesota (10–1)

9. Baylor (10–1)

10. Penn State (9–2)

11. Florida (9–2)

12. Wisconsin (9–2)

13. Michigan (9–2)

14. Oregon (9–2)

15. Auburn (8–3)

16. Notre Dame (9–2)

17. Iowa (8–3)

18. Memphis (10–1)

19. Cincinnati (10–1)

20. Boise State (10–1)

21. Oklahoma State (8–3)

22. USC (8–4)

23. Iowa State (7–4)

24. Virginia Tech (8–3)

25. Appalachian State (10–1)