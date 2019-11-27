The nation's No. 1 team lost for the second time in three weeks as Duke fell to Stephen F. Austin, 85-83, in overtime at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks stole a pass from Duke in the final seconds of overtime, and redshirt senior Nathan Bain rushed to the tin for a buzzer-beating layup as time expired.

Stephen F. Austin pulled off the upset as a 27.5-point underdog entering Tuesday's matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Blue Devils held a 45-40 halftime lead, then lost the overtime period 4-2. Four Duke players finished the night in double figures, led by 20 points from Vernon Carey Jr..

Senior guard Kevon Harris led the Lumberjacks in scoring, finishing the night with 26 points on 11-19 shooting with four assists and four steals.

Duke fell to 6–1 in 2019-20 with Tuesday's loss. The Blue Devils entered Tuesday coming off a 81-73 win over Georgetown in the 2K Empire Classic.

Kentucky ceded the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll on Nov. 18 with a 67-64 loss to Evansville.

Louisville entered this week at No. 2 in the AP Poll. The Cardinals are 6–0 ahead of a matchup with Western Kentucky on Nov. 29