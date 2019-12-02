Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has fired head coach Matt Luke, the school announced Sunday night.

Luke took over for Hugh Freeze in 2017 after Freeze was forced to resign, and finished just 6–6 in his first season before being named permanent head coach.

In his ensuing two seasons in Oxford, Luke won only nine combined games, finishing 5-7 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019.

"After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level," Ole Miss Athletics Director Carter said in a statement. "While improvements were evident in certain aspects of the program, we are judged ultimately by our record, and, unfortunately, we did not meet the standard of success that we expect from our program."

Luke’s final loss with the Rebels might have been one of his most embarrassing. Last Thursday against Mississippi State, wide receiver Elijah Moore caught a touchdown with four seconds remaining, but received a personal foul penalty for miming a dog peeing in the end zone. The act backed up ensuing extra point attempt which kicker Luke Logan missed, resulting in a 21–20 loss.

The school later apologized calling it, "disappointing and unacceptable," but the Egg Bowl defeat would prove to mark the end of Luke's tenure.

Luke played center at Ole Miss from 1995-98 and was an assistant coach for the school throughout various points of his coaching career.

His firing means that there are now three openings among the 14 teams in the SEC.