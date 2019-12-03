Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown’s starting point guard James Akinjo and reserve big man Josh LeBlanc will no longer be members of the Hoyas’ basketball team, head coach Patrick Ewing announced Monday. As a result, the two have both entered the transfer portal, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Akinjo won the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2018–19 and was a member of the Big East All-Freshman team. He was named Big East Freshman of the Week four times, and was second on the team in scoring and first in assists.

Through seven games this season, he is averaging 13.4 points per game and a team-high 4.4 assists per game.

LeBlanc was also named to the Big East All-Freshman team last season starting in 22 games. The four-star recruit finished 2018-19 with six double-doubles, having entered the year as an ESPN Top 100 Player in the class of 2018. Through six games this season, LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The departures of Akinjo and LeBlanc could presumably be a major blow for Georgetown, which is looking to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2014–15.

The Hoyas are currently 4–3, having lost to UNC Greensboro, 65–61, on Saturday.

Georgetown faces off against Oklahoma State Wednesday in Stillwater as part of the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.