Ohio State remained the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second straight week on Tuesday. The Buckeyes held the top spot after a dominant 56–27 win over Michigan on Nov. 30.

The rest of the top four held firm in Tuesday's rankings. Joe Burrow and LSU are at No. 2, followed by Clemson and Georgia.

Alabama fell from No. 5 to No. 12 on Tuesday after losing to No. 12 Auburn on Nov. 30. Utah assumed the No. 5 spot ahead of its Pac-12 Championship against No. 13 Oregon, while Oklahoma is at No. 6 before facing No. 7 Baylor on Saturday.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Sunday.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below:

1. Ohio State (12–0)

2. LSU (12–0)

3. Clemson (12–0)

4. Georgia (11–1)

5. Utah (11–1)

6. Oklahoma (11–1)

7. Baylor (11–1)

8. Wisconsin (10–2)

9. Florida (10–2)

10. Penn State (10–2)

11. Auburn (9–3)

12. Alabama (10–2)

13. Oregon (10–2)

14. Michigan (9–3)

15. Notre Dame (10–2)

16. Iowa (9–3)

17. Memphis (11–1)

18. Minnesota (10–2)

19. Boise State (11–1)

20. Cincinnati (10–2)

21. Appalachian State (11–1)

22. USC (8–4)

23. Virginia (9–3)

24. Navy (9–2)

25. Oklahoma State (8–4)